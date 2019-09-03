Elizabethton man pepper-sprayed after reportedly throwing food at Bojangles’, resisting arrest

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at an Elizabethton restaurant and resisting arrest.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, Peter Herman, 34, was arrested at the Bojangles on Overmountain Drive on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the restaurant and found customers standing outside, who told authorities that Herman was standing at the counter, throwing food, yelling at them and cornering people inside.

Police entered and told Herman of police presence, but he ignored officers.

The report says police detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from him, and his speech was reportedly slurred. The report says he was obviously highly intoxicated.

At first, Herman allegedly put his hands behind his back, but he later began to resist being handcuffed.

After Herman reportedly became confrontational, he was warned to comply or he would be pepper-sprayed.

The report says Herman did not comply and the chemical spray was administered to his face.

Herman continued to resist arrest and multiple officers had to take Herman to the ground and hold his arms to his body in order to handcuff him.

The report says Herman was resisting the entire time and had to be dragged outside to get him to the patrol vehicle.

He allegedly spit on and kicked officers as he was put in the vehicle.

Herman was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and three counts of assault on an officer.

He is set to appear in court on September 24, 2019.