Elizabethton man facing 30 counts of child pornography expected in court Tuesday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man charged with 30 counts of child pornography is expected in court this week.

Carter County court documents show that Richard Wayne York is expected in court on Tuesday for a plea deadline.

According to the Elizabethton Police Department, this stems from two separate reports from last year on July 8 and July 22.

In one case, a 3-year-old boy said York inappropriately touched him, while the second case states that he was trying to take a photo of an 8-year-old girl while she was getting out of the shower.

The Elizabethton Police Department told News Channel 11 they worked with other state and federal agencies to remove photos from three cell phones, each showing images of children ranging from 4-17 years old.