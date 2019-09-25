Elizabethton man charged with child sex crimes sentenced to more than 3 years in jail

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man originally charged with 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, was sentenced to more than three years in a Tennessee state prison.

According to court documents, Richard Wayne York will spend three and a half years behind bars in a Tennessee Department of Corrections facility. As part of a plea deal, 15 of the 30 charges were dismissed.

According to the Elizabethton Police Department, the case stemmed from two separate reports from 2018.

The Elizabethton Police Department told News Channel 11 they worked with other state and federal agencies to remove photos from three cell phones, each showing images of children ranging from 4-17 years old.