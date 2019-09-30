Elizabethton man arrested on drug charges after vehicle stopped for driver’s cellphone use

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man is facing drug charges after the driver of the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for using a cellphone.

According to Elizabethton Police, officers stopped a blue Oldsmobile on W. Elk Avenue Friday afternoon after noticing the driver was using a cellphone.

While one officer was speaking to the driver, another officer asked the passenger, identified as Adrean L. Clark, for identification.

A warrant check revealed Clark was wanted on attachment for contempt and violation of probation warrants in the county.

According to the report, officers asked Clark to get out of the vehicle. When he did, he dropped a plastic bag containing “a green, leafy substance, consistent with marijuana (weighing approximately 3.1 grams).”

Clark was then arrested. While searching him, police located a baggie filled with about 7.4 grams of methamphetamine.

According to officers, the driver of the vehicle then told them Clark’s backpack was still in his car. A search revealed “a Colt 22LR revolver, a sandwich bag containing two smaller bags of crystalline substance, consistent in appearance with some type of cutting agent (weighing approximately 67.1 grams), a pill bottle containing three 22 caliber cartridges and a red plastic bag containing a crystalline substance (weighing approximately 0.3 grams), a bandage bag containing four Q-tips and a crystalline substance (weighing approximately 2.5 grams), another plastic bag containing a small piece of a crystalline substance (weighing approximately 1.2 grams), another bag of a green, leafy substance (weighing approximately 4.0 grams), a glass jar containing a marijuana ‘blunt’ (weighing approximately 1.2

grams), a plastic lid in a bag, a hypodermic needle, a glass smoking pipe commonly used for methamphetamine, a plastic bag containing several small baggies and a set of digital scales.”

Two cellphones were also found.

Clark was taken to the Carter County Jail. He is charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; simple possession of Schedule VI drug; unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.