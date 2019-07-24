Elizabethton H.S. celebrates first night in new Citizens Bank Stadium

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A multi-million dollar project months in the making is complete, and tonight the Elizabethton High School football team will make history as it hits the field for the first home game in three decades.

The Elizabethton Cyclones will be playing their game against Johnson County tonight at their brand new stadium, Citizens Bank Stadium.

Last December, Elizabethton launched a new era for high school athletics. Dozens of people scooped up earth in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new athletic complex and football stadium.

Two months later, work on the facility was ahead of schedule. In February, construction crews cleared the sight where the stadium would be built.

As predicted, crews finished work on the new facility in time for the first home opener game.

News Channel 11’s Sara Diamond, Kenny Hawkins and Mark Reynolds will be reporting at the new stadium tonight, as our own Josh Smith — an Elizabethton High School alum — will be joining our team later on, but will first report live starting from the campus of TA Dugger Junior High School.