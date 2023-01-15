ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Churches across the nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Sunday.

Worshippers gathered in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church to honor and give thanks to King.

The building that the church now occupies was built by slaves between 1861 and 1865, originally as a Southern Methodist church.

Father Tim Holder, who is the usual pastor at St. Thomas, said the building is the oldest church in use in Elizabethton.

“Slave peoples were very active in building the church, making the brick and actually raising the church up,” Holder said.

The exterior brick is still original from the work done by slaves, kept intact by internal supports.

Holder said the evidence suggests Black people were in Northeast Tennessee as early as the time of the Revolutionary War.

He said its likely that many of the slaves in the area came as children from Montgomery, Alabama and Charleston, South Carolina.

Holder said the significance of how the building came to be is something that is remembered in every church service, but most importantly on the Sunday before Martin Luther King Day.

It’s a reminder of the past that Holder hoped to impart upon his congregation.

“Slavery touches all just like racism touches all just like racism touches us all today in different kinds of ways,” Holder said. “When we worship here, especially for Martin Luther King and what he meant to the gospel of Jesus Christ, we need to be very careful and attentive to who we are, what we are, what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”

This Sunday’s sermon was delivered by area minister Teresa Bowers Parker, who grew up in Elizabethton during segregation and was among the first Black students to attend Elizabethton High School.

Bowers Parker said it was very important to her to deliver a sermon in a place built by slaves.

“It is of great significance heart wise because you know what they poured out was a sacrifice, and we stand on sacrifice every day,” Bowers Parker said. “The sacrifice that Martin Luther King poured out, the sacrifice that others who have gone before us.”

She said to preach in a church that welcomes people of all races and backgrounds fulfills the mission of Dr. King.

“The word freedom doesn’t just apply to me. It applies to everyone that was sitting here. The freedom that we now have to serve the Lord as brothers and sisters in Christ,” Bowers Parker said.

Bowers Parker performed Amazing Grace with family during the service, using a voice that propelled her to a career on Broadway, including a role in “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”