Elizabethton Chamber holds first annual ‘Derby by the Doe’

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce held the first annual “Derby by the Doe” event Saturday afternoon.

The event, happening in downtown Elizabethton, is one of many fundraisers set throughout the year to raise funds for the community. The theme of this event coincided with the Kentucky Derby held Saturday afternoon as well.

“We have five programs that we do that are community outreaches to our businesses and to one of our youth programs,” Joy McCary, Executive Director of Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce, said. “All the funding tonight will go to those programs to ensure that we do good business and good marketing throughout our community.”

During the event, guests were encouraged to dress in their best derby attire for the Best In Show contest and could enjoy Mint Juleps and southern cuisine.