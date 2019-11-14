Elizabethton Carter County Chamber of Commerce to no longer host three major events

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Carter County Chamber of Commerce is no longer hosting three of the county’s major events.

According to a chamber representative, the Chamber of Commerce will no longer organize the Covered Bridge Celebration, lighting of the Christmas tree or the Christmas Parade.

News Channel 11 was told those events “will no longer be part of our programs.”

They would not share if another organization would be taking over.

A press conference is scheduled for noon Friday, during which more information should be released.