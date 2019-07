ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Looking for a furry friend to join your family?

The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is offering an adoption event today and tomorrow.

All spayed and neutered cats and dogs at the shelter are only $10. Staff members tell us all kittens and puppies are also available for $20 with a veterinarian reference.

The animal shelter opens at noon both today and tomorrow and is located at Sycamore Shoals Drive in Elizabethton.