Educator of the Week: Elizabeth Keith, Central Baptist

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL_ Elizabeth Keith spent 14 years as an order processing clerk. She decided to pursue her life’s passion of teaching, got her degree and now teaches Kindergarten at Central Baptist.

“I just love seeing their faces when something clicks,” said Keith.

She’s in her fifth year teaching Kindergarten. She strives to create a family atmosphere in her classroom. Her calm demeanor and matter-of-fact style shines through with her students.

“They are all my kids by the time they leave. They will always be. But I do have expectations; they know what I expect. They know I want them to work and do their best,” said Keith.

Central Baptist is accredited by the state, so she has the same standards and demands as all Kindergarten teachers. One big difference is the fact that she’s seen many of these students since they were infants.

“It’s a unique experience because she gets to see some of our kids start at six weeks old, and she sees them as they go through the program, and once they get to her just how much they’ve grown and matured,” said Central Baptist Pre-School and Kindergarten Director Jennifer Arbo.

“It’s just really awesome to be able to see how much they change from the beginning of the year to the end of the year,” said Keith.

Congratulations to Elizabeth Keith, this week’s Educator of the Week!

