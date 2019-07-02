Electric vehicle charging stations installed at Bristol, VA Sam’s Club

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Walmart announced Tuesday that the Sam’s Club at 13249 Lee Highway will now feature electric vehicle charging stations.

According to a release from Walmart, the stations were added as part of a broader to create a coast-to-coast EV charging network with Walmart and Electrify America.

The stations have simple instructions on touchscreens, and the chargers plug into the car and begin charging after a credit or debit card has been inserted.

The stations offer the option to travelers to shop in a Walmart store while charging their vehicle.

The chargers are available 24 hours a day, and they feature 150 kilowatt and 350kW DC fast chargers, which are among the most powerful EV chargers on the market today.

The chargers are so powerful that they can charge vehicles for 20 miles of range per minute of charge.

Almost every EV should be able to charge at these stations, since they use CCS connectors and CHAdeMO chargers.

More than 130 Walmart stores offer Electrify America EV charging stations, and more may be on the way soon.

There are already two Virginia Walmart’s with charging stations in Stafford and Emporia.

“Along with providing our customers with an enhanced shopping experience through added convenience, this initiative also allows us to contribute to the expansion and accessibility of our nation’s EV charging station infrastructure,” Mark Vanderhelm, vice president of energy for Walmart Inc. said. “Many of our Walmart associates and customers are EV drivers so providing access to these stations is the right thing to do for our customers, our business and the environment.”

To download the Electrify America mobile app to make charging easier, click here.