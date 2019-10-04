Electric rate hike in Southwest Virginia is unaffordable, leaders say

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An electric company serving parts of five Southwest Virginia counties is proposing a base rate hike that many are calling unaffordable.

The request comes from Kentucky Utilities Company, which operates in Virginia as Old Dominion Power Co.

The proposal has to be approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission, the regulatory body that oversees utility monopolies. SCC Spokesperson Ken Schrad said a decision will be made after an extensive audit, months of public comment and an evidentiary hearing.

Old Dominion Power Spokesperson Daniel Lowry said the hike would impact about 30 thousand customers in five Southwest Virginia counties.

Schrad said most of those customers are in Lee and Wise County.

Lowry said those who use 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would see their bills increase by about $23. That’s an increase of more than 21 percent.

Delegate Terry Kilgore (R-Gate City) chairs the Commerce and Labor Committee, which works hand-in-hand with the SCC.

“We’ve had a lot of coal jobs that are lost and adding 20 percent to anyone’s power bill at this time with a lot of folks living on a fixed income…that’s gonna be a big issue,” said Kilgore.

Twelve public comments submitted to SCC so far show customers agree with Kilgore.

All documents submitted to the SCC can be viewed here: http://www.scc.virginia.gov/docketsearch#caseDocs/139679

Big Stone Gap’s Town Council also passed a resolution opposing the rate hike.

It reads, in part, “experts agree that it is affordable for customers to spend up to 6 percent of their household income on electricity costs, but in parts of Old Dominion Power’s Southwest Virginia territory, many households already spend nearly 12 percent of their household income.”

The resolution also notes that the hike could have a negative impact on economic development.

“We’re out here trying to recruit data centers right now they use a lot of electricity and, you know, if you add 20 percent to that then they could easily go other places,” said Kilgore.

Lowry defended the company’s proposal, arguing the higher rate would still be in line with other providers in the state.

“The rate increase that we’re asking for deals with recovering money that we’ve already spent to improve the system there and keeping that system reliable,” he said. “There’s a lot more that goes into powering your home than just turning on the switch.”

Some have raised concerns that the higher rates would be used to pay for infrastructure improvements in Kentucky, not in Virginia.

Lowry said all of their power generation is in Kentucky. He said it’s brought to Virginia through transmission lines.

“So it’s kind of inaccurate to say the money is staying in Virginia but it’s being allocated and used for the customers there in Virginia because obviously we want to make sure that our generation plants are operating at the best performance,” he said.

When asked if a hike this high is normal in Virginia, Schrad said, “It certainly is a healthy request but it’s not the first time the commission has seen a company seek a substantial increase in its rates.”

The SCC is collecting public comment until mid-January 2020.

Lowry said, if the rate hike is approved, it will take effect in April 2020.