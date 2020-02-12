Elected officials spell out Regionalism progress

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- Leaders met behind closed doors in Kingsport Tuesday morning to plan how to best combine efforts to market the region and attract new jobs and new visitors.

It’s been more than a year since we first heard about the push for more regional cooperation.

WATCH: Road to Regionalism town hall

“The effort is continuing and we’re making progress on achieving those goals,” said Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable who was there along with the mayors of Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol Tennessee.

“This is all about people and relationships and it takes some time to build trust. In 2018, we had six brand new mayors in Northeast Tennessee,” said Venable.

But months after a publicly funded study seemed to settle on Appalachian Highlands as the brand for marketing the region – there’s still no new organization working to market the region and no clear unity behind the new brand.

Road to Regionalism: Marketing Appalachian Highlands

“I can understand the sentiment that not a lot of real tangible has been delivered and it does take time,” says Clay Walker, the CEO of NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership – in charge of economic development in Sullivan County.

“Economic development is going to be what we do- not a name,” said Walker. “I think too much emphasis has been put on that frankly and the economic development organizations have not been included in that branding.”

Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock attended the meeting and says she’s optimistic.

“We just have to figure out how from a branding standpoint we can use this effectively so it means something not just for the sake of using it,” says Brock.

But Brock says urgent work must be done – to reverse a decline in population – a problem cited in Tuesday’s meeting.

“We know that we’re not a huge metropolitan area that’s growing…but what are we doing now? And how are we attracting and keeping an excitement here in our region that can help stimulate new business, new growth?” she says.

Road to Regionalism: Statistics tell a grim story

Mayor Venable hopes this campaign can also send a unified message to Nashville.

“We need to sell our region to the rest of the General Assembly. We need to sell our region to the Commissioner of Economic Development. We need to sell our region to Governor Lee,” he said.

So far- some groups like Ballad Health and ETSU are using Appalachian Highlands in their marketing.

Mayor Venable says plans are in the works to gather elected officials to talk regionalism next month.