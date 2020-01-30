Effort to designate the Nolichucky as a ‘Wild & Scenic River’ underway in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An effort to have a portion of the Nolichucky River designated as a ‘Wild and Scenic River’ is gaining support. Members of the Unicoi County Rafting and Tourism Committee say this rare designation would bring tourism and help preserve the river for future generations. A Q&A meeting is scheduled for Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Erwin Town Hall to answer questions about the proposal.

Matt Moses, owner of USA Raft Adventure Resort in Erwin, said the goal of obtaining ‘Wild & Scenic’ classification has been in the works for around 25 years.

“Here in 2020, we want to take this all the way and get this done,” Moses said.

Nearly 22,000 individuals and 58 businesses and organizations have endorsed the measure so far on the movement’s official website.

A Wild & Scenic River designation is meant “to preserve certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations,” according to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System website.



“It makes sure that the water stays cool enough for fish to thrive. It makes sure that the Forest Service can’t sell any of that land to a developer,” said Moses.

“The Wild & Scenic designation is less than five percent of rivers nationwide,” said Tri-Cities World Kayak ambassador Wesley Bradley.

Bradley said the designation is a precautionary measure if future efforts were ever made to build a dam on that portion of the Nolichucky.

“The biggest thing is, we don’t want a dam on that seven-and-a-half mile stretch of river,” said Bradley.

That stretch flows between Poplar, North Carolina and the Nolichucky Gorge Campground in Erwin.

Supporters believe the designation would help attract tourists, benefiting nearby businesses and the county as a whole.

“Rafting enthusiasts all over the country and the world look for these rivers to go rafting on,” said Moses.

Moses said the designation extends a quarter mile out on each side of the river, where all the land is owned by the US Forest Service. But nearby farmers are concerned new regulations would affect them.

“We’re concerned about the future of agriculture and how a designation of this magnitude would impact agriculture practices along the corridor of the river,” said Renea Rogers, president of the Unicoi County Farm Bureau.

Rogers said the Farm Bureau’s central concerns involved potential eminent domain and the possibility of the designation extending past its current boundaries.

“There’s a lot of rules and regulations that we just don’t know,” said Rogers.

Supporters say Thursday’s question and answer session is meant to address these concerns and educate the community on what the designation will mean. Moses said the meeting will have speakers from the Forest Service and American Whitewater. The hope is to get county commissioners to support the effort.

“Everyone’s concerns are valid here,” said Moses. “And so we want to hear them and hopefully address them in a way where everyone feels this is great for our community, our county, and this amazing river that joins North Carolina and Tennessee.”

Since the proposed designation is in two states – supporters are working with legislators in both Tennessee and North Carolina to get this designation. If lawmakers in both states approve, the measure will then go to Congress for approval.

Q&A Noli Wild and Scenic Designation Meeting:

Thursday, January 30, 2020, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Erwin Town Hall

Large Meeting Room

211 N. Main Ave

Erwin, TN 37650