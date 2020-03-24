Educator of the Week: Tammy Troutman

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You could say Tammy Troutman’s career in the classroom has come full circle. She went to school at East Side, did her student teaching at East Side, and after a brief stint in Johnson County and one year at West Side Elementary, she’s been a teacher at East Side for the past 24 years.



She still has that youthful exuberance today. You can see it the moment you enter the classroom.

She says she loves the lightbulb moments, especially in reading. She loves watching her 18 2nd-grade students grow in confidence with their vocabulary and reading skills.

She says it all starts with relationships, but she also sprinkles in a whole lot of fun and positive reinforcement.

“I think it’s always important to add the fun part, because the students are so entertained by everything else out in the world, their video games. So if you don’t make it fun, they’re not going to get a lot from it. It’s so important for them to hear ‘yahoos’ and pats on the back from their peers as well as the teachers because everyone likes to be commended for doing something good,” said Troutman.

As you would imagine, after 24 years at East Side, she’s starting to see her second generation of students come through her class, and she admits she’s even caught herself calling her former students’ children by their parents’ name.

What a rewarding career it’s been! Congratulations to Tammy Troutman, this week’s Educator of the Week.

To nominate an educator in your life for our Educator of the Week, click here.