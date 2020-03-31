Educator of the Week: Deana Arwood from Ridgeview Elementary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Deana Arwood began her professional life in a floral shop. She also owned her own floral shop but knew what she really wanted to do was watch children bloom, and she’s been doing that now for 19 years.



Arwood is the 8th-grade English and reading teacher at Ridgeview Elementary. She’s been there for 17 of those 19 years, teaching both 7th and 8th grade.

She teaches 73 kids in a day this year. Arwood says she loves 8th-grade students because they are old enough to know what to do but still need a little “mommy time” as she calls it. She loves to watch her students progress in reading and, more importantly, when they learn to love to read.



“One of my favorite things is to hear kids say ‘I don’t like to read’ and then you get a book and they really get sucked into it. And at that very end, they’re saying ‘I wish there was more to read. Can’t you tell us the end? Is there a sequel?’ Just to see a lightbulb go on off them saying ‘I don’t like to,’ to saying ‘this is pretty cool,'” said Arwood



Congratulations to Deana Arwood, this week’s Educator of the Week.

To nominate an educator in your life for our Educator of the Week, click here.