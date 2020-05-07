Economists: Workers could take months to return, economy slowly returning to new normal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Economists from East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee Knoxville offered their opinions on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Northeast Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports that in Northeast Tennessee, 2,379 new unemployment claims were filed for the week ending on April 25.

TDLWD reports that more than 437,000 unemployment claims have been filed in the state over the last six weeks.

Data shows that leisure and hospitality is where a lot of those jobs were lost.

“If we look at job losses in Tennessee we can, the best measure we have of that is initial claims for unemployment insurance. Statewide about 13 percent of the labor force has filed for unemployment insurance,” said Dr. William Fox, Director of the Boyd Center at UTK. “In Northeast Tennessee it’s about 11.5 percent, so a little better than the statewide average but it’s still 11.5 percent of workers is an extraordinary number and so it still impacted Northeast Tennessee in a dramatic fashion.”

Fox told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that certain service sectors could have a smoother transition into reopening than others and that workers might be more willing to return to work in certain jobs than in others.

“What I would call socially-dense services – restaurants, movie theaters, football games, you know this range of things, concerts – is going to take a good while before they come back. In some cases they’re still not permitted, but even in the places where they are, it’s not been just a function of ‘government said we couldn’t do things’ it’s been people not wanting or being willing to do things as they’re nervous and so it’s going to take a while but I’m sure we’re beginning to see some people move back to restaurants, we’ll get very slow movement into hotels same thing as some stores beginning to open up, but again, I don’t expect a lot of people to go into apparel stores and try on clothes,” he said.

Fox added that “it is this combination of being able, being permitted to do it and are being willing to do it and our demand for various items that will bring the workers back. I think it will be relatively slow and hopefully across the course of the next several months, we’ll see many jobs added.”

He said that some workers might not be so willing to return to their workplace as the region continues to see more businesses reopen.

“The really high unemployment insurance that’s out there today, the $600 per week, of federal additional unemployment plus the average in Tennessee for the people that are unemployed so far during this window has been about $225 and so that $825 on average, that’s actually discouraging some people from wanting to go back in this window and so the workers themselves may be nervous but they would also like to make $825 a week for many of these industries and so it’s also this factor that some workers aren’t anxious to go back,” he said.

There’s a reason why so many people were comfortable staying away from the workplace.

“In fairness, Congress passed the CARES Act with the idea that they wanted to discourage some workers from going back onto the job but that for health reasons, Tennessee has decided, you know, for most things, that it’s appropriate to allow workers to go back but for 16 weeks they can get this $600 a week federal additional amount to the Tennessee unemployment insurance and it will discourage some workers from wanting to go back and then again, health concerns themselves, and so I do think it’s a bit of a problem in terms of getting the economy jumping back as fast as it otherwise would and so we might find in August, which seems far out there, but August is the point at which this Federal additional unemployment insurance is gone workers would suddenly drop down to where they could get only the Tennessee numbers so this would be somewhere between say $200 -$275 a week, big drop there, you might find workers a lot more anxious to get back on the job,” Fox said.

Dr. Taylor Stevenson, associate professor of economics and finance at ETSU, told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that it isn’t strange that some restaurants have announced that they won’t be opening post-coronavirus crisis.

“They’re working on pretty slim margins and restaurant failure, restaurants are one of the businesses that are already pretty likely to fail, the probability is pretty high that they’re going to fail already and so it doesn’t seem that you could run a restaurant producing at say seating-only 50 percent of your dining room, it doesn’t seem like it would be a tenable solution to that, so hopefully if they can make it through these lean months, I mean, that was the intention of the Congressional Act, right, is to fill in, to keep them afloat so that when and if things go back to normal, that they would be able to,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson says he thinks the Tri-Cities region could see a smoother transition back to the “new normal” than other areas.

“I think that people from this area of the country are pretty independent-minded and I think they’re because of the relative in-severity of the virus around, you know, locally in the three counties near us, that my feeling is that it will bounce back relatively quickly,” he said.

FATZ restaurant in Elizabethton reopened its dining room at half-capacity according to the reopening guidelines as set by the state.

Kayla Duvall works there as a server and told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that she was unemployed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is happy to be back to the grind.

“I would rather be at work even though I’m scared to be at work, I feel like it’s too soon but I’m happy to be out of the house, I’m happy to have a sense of purpose,” she said.

She said though foot-traffic wasn’t as high as she expected, to-go orders were flying out the door.

“I figured every table would open up or every table we had open would fill up but it didn’t, it was kind of like a normal Wednesday lunch,” Duvall said.

