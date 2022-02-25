ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday an Elizabethton elementary school celebrated becoming a level five school.

The celebration featured a dance party, food and local musician Carson Peters who played for the students. The ETSU lady Buccaneers also made an appearance.

The designation is part of Tennessee’s Value-Added Assessment System which is designed to measure student growth every year.

Eastside Principal Travis Hurley said achieving level five status was a great achievement, especially while facing a pandemic.

“Where we had our growth from 3rd grade to 5 h grade , it was enough for the state to recognize our growth as a level five status,” Hurley said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education’s website, level five is the highest level of growth that can be achieved.