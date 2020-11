KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A spokesperson for Eastman Chemical Company confirmed a “minor incident” resulted in a “small fire” at its South Coal Gas facility in Kingsport around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was put out and no one was injured.

According to the Eastman statement, they are working to determine the cause of the incident.

The Kingsport Fire Department confirmed they were on standby per standard procedure.