Easter Bunny visits Abingdon before a long night of basket deliveries

ABINGDON, V.a. (WJHL) — With Easter less than 24 hours away, people are trying to get into the spirit in Abingdon.

The special guest of honor? No one other than the Easter Bunny, of course!

Peter Cottontail hopped on down to Chef Heather’s restaurant to greet children and spread Easter happiness.

“Children just love the Easter Bunny, and I’m glad I got to be here to wave at them today because they are going to miss a lot of this season even though we know the reason for the season,” Cheryl Hogston, the face behind the bunny costume, said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Easter Bunny visits were strictly drive-by only without photo opportunities.