East Tennessee RV & Recreation Show features latest camping technology

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- From luxury RVs to the smallest travel trailers, dozens of camping vehicles are on display at MeadowView Convention Center this weekend. The East Tennessee RV & Recreation show allows visitors to walk through an assortment of vehicles.

“It gets bigger every year. As they say, bigger and better,” said Larry Stover, owner of A & L RV Sales in Johnson City.

Just like the show, now in its third year, the RVs keep getting bigger and better too.

“Automatic leveling jacks and instant hot water. And just all kinds of things, Wi-Fi,” said Stover. “They make them so comfortable for you to use. They make it to where you can still have a camping experience, but you’re like at home. You got a washer and dryer, dishwasher, bunk rooms, a bath and a half. You name it, one of these RVs has got it.”

Steve Wells of Dunlap Family RV said one current trend in the RV world is lighter colored, “farmhouse style” interiors. And campers can control their mobile palaces with Bluetooth.

“Bluetooth where you can control the slides and the jacks with your telephone. You can turn on the TV and the air conditioning,” said Wells. “I think being able to step out and just look at your camper and push a button and it all sets up, I think that’s really neat.”

But if you’re looking for something smaller, dealers said simple lightweight travel trailers are growing in popularity, especially with younger campers.

“The younger folks are getting into it because their families took them RVing when they were little kids,” said Stover.

For Stover, East Tennessee is the perfect place to be in the camping business.

“All the mountains around here, we’ve got the lakes around here, and we have fabulous campgrounds in this area,” he said.

The East Tennessee RV & Recreation Show will be at MeadowView from January 24-26. Full event details can be found here.