East Tennessee military members lost since 9/11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The events of 9/11 had a profound impact on many lives across the country, maybe none more so than those in the U.S. military. This list shows those East Tennesseans who have been killed in the war on terror in both Afghanistan and Iraq.
Afghanistan
Anderson County
Army
Jason D. Hovater
Christopher M. Ward
Blount County
Army
Travis W. Nixon
Carter County
Army
Jefferson D. Davis
Cumberland County
Army
Alex Van Aalten
Greene County
Army
Rusty H. Christian
Hamilton County
Army
Patrick K. Durham
Johnson County
Army
Frederick Z. Greene
Knox County
Air Force
Frank D. Bryant Jr.
Tre F. Porfirio
Army
Jonathan M. Curtis
Patrick S. Fitzgibbon
Ryan Knauss
Carlos M. Santos-Silva
T. Chance Young
Marines
Kristopher D. Greer
McMinn County
Army
Nathan E. Lillard
Monroe County
Army
Robert K. Repkie
Marines
Franklin N. Watson
Sevier County
Army
Zachary S. Salmon
Sullivan County
Army
Jason O.B. Hickman
Unicoi County
Air Force
Benjamin D. White
Iraq
Anderson County
Army
James D. Connell Jr.
Stephen C. Kennedy
Daniel M. Morris
Blount County
Army
Willam M. Bennett
Marines
Michael H. Ferschke Jr.
Bradley County
Army
James W. Price
David T. Weir
Carter County
Army
Stephen R. Maddies
Marines
J. Trane McCloud
Campbell County
Army
Gregory B. Hicks
Alfred B. Siler
Claiborne County
Army
Terry W. Prater
Cumberland County
Marines
Stephen F. Dearmon
Morgan W. Strader
Greene County
Army
Brandon M. Read
Hamilton County
Army
Travis F. Haslip
James D. Stewart
John M. Sullivan
Knox County
Army
Marcus R. Alford Sr.
Eric A. Fifer
Christopher T. Fox
G. Daniel Harrison
William A. Long
Michael L. McNulty
Michael J. Rodriguez
Luke C. Williams
Navy
Daniel K. Leonard
Christopher E. Watts
Loudon County
Marines
William C. Koprince Jr.
Monroe County
Army
Ryan E. Haupt
Joseph D. Hunt
Scott County
Marines
Rusty L. Washam
Sevier County
Army
Victoir P. Lieurance
Paul W. Thomason III
Sullivan County
Army
Alexander S. Coulter
Robbie G. Light
Marines
Michael R. Speer
Unicoi County
Army
Mark O. Edwards
Washington County
Army
David L. Potter