KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A family from Maryville, Tenn. has taken home a prize in Sunday’s airing of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” which is currently in its 33rd season.

The winning video clip titled, “Trapped on the Trailer” shows a man trying to get out of his car after it’s loaded onto a transport trailer. His attempts in the video made for notable laughs – and a cool $20,000.

At first, he tries to climb out of the sunroof; then was able to exit his car out of the driver’s side window while gripping the sunroof ledge. Another man offers encouragement and a dog can be seen rearing up for a better view as the man focuses his physical efforts to get out of the car.

A woman’s voice can be heard on the video, saying “not sure how this is supposed to work” before laughing at the man’s car-exit strategy.

The episode aired Sunday, Nov. 6.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” airs weekly on Sundays at 7 p.m. The show is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC currently in its 33rd season is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and has returned with double the prize money and a live studio audience. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Viewers can submit their videos at www.afv.com.