Early morning mobile home fire in Carter County Thursday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL)- A mobile home caught fire in Carter County early Thursday morning according to Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, the fire broke out around 2:30 AM in the 400 Block of Wilbur dam Rd.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but one Hampton firefighter was treated on the scene by Carter County EMS for a cut to his hand.

Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting out that fire and the scene was cleared at around 4:15 AM.