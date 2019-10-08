E-cigarette companies pulling products from NC pending lawsuits

Several e-cigarette companies are now pulling their products out of North Carolina pending multiple lawsuits.

State Attorney General Josh Stein made that announcement Monday.

Among those is VapeCo Distribution, which has agreed not to sell, offer, deliver, market, or otherwise provide vape products in the state.

Electric Tobacconist’s products are also under a court-ordered, temporary restraining order Tuesday morning.

Attorney General Stein sued the companies under the North Carolina Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices Act, claiming the companies are targeting children.