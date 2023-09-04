NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Need a way to get rid of the Monday blues? Starting the week with savings and a free coffee from Dunkin’ could be the perfect solution!

From now until the end of October, coffee lovers can enjoy a free medium cup of iced or hot coffee every Monday with any purchase.

The free coffee will be included with the purchase of any item off the menu which includes various breakfast sandwiches, bagels, hash browns and of course the signature donuts.

To cash in on the deal that is brewing up, you must be a Dunkin Rewards member.

You can become a member by creating an account on the Dunkin’ app or enrolling on the website.

The offer is valid until the last Monday in October. Each member is limited to one free drink. Cold brew and Nitro Cold Brew drinks are excluded from the deal, according to Dunkin’.