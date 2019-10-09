Duke University considers campus vaping ban

DURHAM, N.C. (WJHL/WNCN) – Duke University is now considering a vaping ban on its campus.

Sven Jordt, an associate professor in anesthesiology, pharmacology and cancer biology, is one of the people urging officials to take action.

He says he’s concerned about the impact of nicotine on students and says it can have very strong effects on brain development.

The American Nonsmoker’s Rights Foundation states almost 2,000 college campuses have banned vaping.

Duke University says a ban on all tobacco products goes into effect in July 2020. However, a possible ban on vaping products is still under consideration.