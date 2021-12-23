Drunk driver crashes into Virginia State Trooper while conducting traffic stop

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A drunk driver crashed into stopped cars while Virginia State Police (VSP) was conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., VSP was in the middle of a traffic stop for a Toyota driving at 90 mph on I-495. During the stop, the state trooper was standing next to the Toyota when a Nissan drove off the main road and crashed into the trooper’s marked car, according to police.

The impact was so great that it slammed the police car into the Toyota, according to VSP. After making sure there were no injuries inside the Toyota, Trooper Weitzman called for rescue. The door to the Nissan was stuck shut from the impact leaving the trooper to help the driver out of the car from the passenger’s side.

The driver of the Nissan was 65-year-old Corey Poole, of Washington D.C.c, who was not injured. He was charged with his 2nd DUI offense in 10 years, refusing to take a DUI breath test, driving without a valid driver’s license and failing to move over.

The crash is still under investigation.