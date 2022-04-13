NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old man was charged Tuesday night after police said he tried to hide drugs in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA).

According to a warrant, around 6 p.m., a K-9 officer was on a blind run of luggage for United Airlines flight #2654 to San Francisco. The K-9 officer then reportedly alerted police to Jessie Williams’ suitcase.

Jessie Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

After allegedly receiving consent from Williams, officials searched the bag and said they found about 200 Hydrocodone pills inside a Nature Made vitamin bottle and approximately 200 Oxycodone pills inside a shampoo bottle.

The warrant said police also found a stack of rubber-banded U.S. currency, approximately four grams of marijuana, and a 900mg bottle of THC syrup.

He was taken into custody shortly after and is now faced with multiple drug charges.