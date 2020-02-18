Drug addiction recovery center ‘Recovery Soldiers Ministries’ undergoing major expansion

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A faith-based drug addiction recovery center in Elizabethton is undergoing a major expansion to serve more members of the community.

Recovery Soldiers Ministries plans to more than double in size after just three years of serving the community.

It currently offers outreach opportunities for men and women, in addition to a men’s residential program where those recovering from addiction can stay and receive Biblical instruction and learning.

Right now, they can hold up to 30 men on the property.

The ministry came to be through Joshua Scalf’s own experience with addiction.

“I got involved because I was an addict myself for about 15 years,” said Scalf, President and Founder of Recovery Soldiers Ministries. “I was a needle junky for about 10 years of that fifteen, and actually, my addiction led me to prison.”

Scalf then found his faith during his stay in prison.

“Prison is where I met Christ and his love filled my heart up so much that I wanted to get out and tell everybody there is freedom through him,” he said.

Joshua then met his wife Marley and helped start the outreach and residential recovery center.

“It was all by faith and it was amazing to watch God move in the lives of everybody we were able to help,” said Marley Scalf, Executive Director of Recovery Soldiers Ministries.

Now, the recovery center has outgrown its current space.

“If you come through our center and tour it, it’s really tight,” said Joshua, “the bunks are pretty close together and we are wanting to open up a new dormitory to give them a new day room and more space and we are hoping in the future to increase our population.”

A new addition is currently being built, which will add more than 5,000 square feet of space to the facility.

It will increase the amount of beds they can provide and expand classroom and worship space.

Both Joshua and Marley are excited for the growth of Recovery Soldiers Ministries.

“More centers, more states, more locations,” said Marley, “there’s so many people broken from drug addiction and I feel like we should multiply ourselves for the furtherance of God’s kingdom.”

The expansion is completely funded by local church assemblies and community support.

“I know sometimes I get captivated on Thursdays nights at visitation and a little daughter who’s about knee-high is running across the place and hollering, ‘daddy’ and jumps into her father’s arms and to see a mother cry tears of joy instead of tears of sorrow because God’s given her son back and he’s a new creation in Christ Jesus and there’s just no greater fulfillment,” said Joshua.

Visitation service is held Thursday nights at 7 p.m. at the recovery center.

Recovery Soldiers Ministries is also looking to add a women’s center in the future.

The expansion is expected to be complete by summer.