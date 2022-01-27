Driver crashes into nail salon in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A car ran into the front of a nail salon in Bristol on Thursday.

According to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, the front of the store sustained damage from the incident, however, the car made it out in good condition.

The BVPD said no airbags were deployed and no headlights were broken in the incident.

Car crashes into nail salon in Bristol, Virginia (Photo: Michael Russell)

The driver, a 70-year-old woman, said that she meant to put the car in reverse but instead ended up going forward.

The police arrived on the scene at around 1:45 p.m. and cleared the scene within an hour.