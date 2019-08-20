Driver arrested after Scott Co. deputies discover over $2,000, drugs, paraphernalia at traffic checkpoint

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Sunday after multiple drugs, paraphernalia and large amount of cash was found in his vehicle at a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Keith Brown cam through the pre-approved traffic checkpoint with a defective exhaust and an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Brown admitted to deputies that there was marijuana in the vehicle and then told them he also had a pistol on him when asked.

Deputies discovered Brown had a loaded and chambered Smith and & Wesson 45 on him. Brown does have a concealed carry permit.

Deputies found backpacks containing two bags of marijuana with a combined estimated weight of 5.7 ounces, another bag of marijuana weighing 3 grams, two bags of meth weighing about a gram each and two units of acid.

Authorities also found syringes, a pipe, $2,441 in cash and empty baggies. Brown told deputies that everything found was his.

Brown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drugs with intent, possession of Schedule II drugs with intent, possession of over 1/2 ounce of marijuana with intent and possession Schedule I and II drugs with a firearm.