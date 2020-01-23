Drew Brees announced as keynote speaker at upcoming University of Cumberlands event, tickets available soon

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WJHL)- Super Bowl champion and MVP Drew Brees will be speaking at an upcoming Excellence in Leadership Series event at the University of Cumberlands in Kentucky.

The event will be held at the university’s campus on April 7.

Free tickets for the event will be available for reservations starting March 2.

The news release about the upcoming announcement said in part, “As much pride as Brees takes in his on-field performance, he takes even more pride in his community service endeavors. Brees and his wife, Brittany, established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 and since then have contributed over $33,000,000 to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. Brees has also proudly participated in five USO trips visiting Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, Turkey, Djibouti, Dubai, Okinawa, and Guantanamo Bay.”

The community is invited to attend.

For more information click HERE.