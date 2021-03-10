Dreaming of a post-pandemic vacation? Experts say now is the best time to book a trip

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- 2021 and 2022 are set to be the years of the post-pandemic getaway as travelers look forward to returning to vacation hotspots once more. Experts say now may be the best time to book a trip while prices are low.

Tri-Cities-based travel agent and Cruise Planners Franchise Owner Kathy Kennedy says the pent-up demand has her business booking trip after trip.

“Bookings right now is through the Richter scale,” Kennedy said.

For this upcoming spring break season, Kennedy says people are widely choosing to stay in the country. She said Disney World, Universal Studios, and Key West are popular choices for spring 2021 travel.

But travelers are looking beyond the current moment, waiting for cruises to sail again and international travel to become easier.

Gray resident and avid traveler Judi Leipfert already has three trips booked, including one to Alaska in July and a tropical cruise for early 2022. But first, she’ll travel to a Cancun resort in May. By then Leipfert says she’ll be fully-vaccinated, giving her a greater sense of security.

“I feel safe about going to Cancun because I consider it U.S., it’s not like international. And we’ll be in a resort, I don’t plan on going outside the resort,” said Leipfert.

Kennedy says travelers need to be aware of the new rules and regulations brought on by the pandemic in the various locations they’ll travel to.

“Whatever travel was in 2019, is not how travel’s going to be in 2021 or 2022,” she said.

But if you are thinking about booking a far-out trip – now may be the perfect time.

“I’ve been doing this close to 15 years. I’ve never seen airfare this low,” said Kennedy.

For post-pandemic travel, Kennedy recommends making a refundable deposit for your trip and being covered with a COVID-related travel insurance policy from a trusted provider.

The travel agent anticipates that once cruises are sailing again, demand will skyrocket, causing prices to surge. She noted cruises and tours could still be operating at lower capacity, leaving even less room on ships and tour busses.

“It’s going to be a supply and demand thing. So as tours fill up, as the ships fill up, the prices are going to go up. So right now, get a travel agent and get it booked,” Kennedy said.