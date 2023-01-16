KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – People gathered in downtown Kingsport on Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizers said about 100 people attended the 23rd annual MLK Day parade in Kingsport.

“In 2023, Choose to Love and Not to Hate” was the theme of this year’s parade.

That theme derived from the words of Dr. King as organizers hoped attendees would put that lesson into action.

Parade organizer Bishop Ronnie Collins said the crowd at the parade was a diverse one.

He said that is necessary to continue addressing race in the community.

“If we don’t have the non-African-Americans and the majority here, we have not won anything,” Collins said. “Even if you look at going through slavery, what was going on in the civil rights, it was whites and blacks meeting with Martin Luther King. It was people who helped the abolitionists.”

Collins said another aspect of this year’s parade was unity. He hopes to work with the people of Kingsport, city government and police to build a stronger community.

Several Kingsport city leaders were in attendance, including Mayor Pat Shull, who read a proclamation in honor of King.

Afterward, several parade-goers attended a luncheon, which continued the celebration of King’s life.

Parade organizers also urged those attending to donate to several community service projects.

You can find the details on those projects here on Kingsport’s website.