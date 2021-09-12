Dozens of cars towed in Richmond during Lee statue removal process

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Forty-six vehicles were towed from the area surrounding the former site of the Robert E. Lee monument over the past week.

A no-parking zone was announced by the Richmond Police Department in advance of the monument’s removal in preparation for crews to begin work.

According to Richmond Police Public Information Officer James Mercante, 35 vehicles were towed on Tuesday night “at the start of the Commonwealth’s operation” as crews first moved in to set up for Wednesday’s statue removal.

On Wednesday morning, an additional 11 vehicles were towed, making for a total of 46.

A Joint Information Center release showed the closed-off areas. (Photo: JIC)

Those parking restrictions remained in place throughout the week as crews continued working on the monument — removing portions of the base to place a new time capsule on Thursday and Friday.

The regulations were originally set to expire at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, but Mercante told 8News that as the cleanup process wraps up, residents should “keep an eye out for updates on roads re-opening.”