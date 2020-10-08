Downtown Kingsport nightlife grows with upcoming sports simulator bar, new live music venue

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped new businesses from popping up in downtown Kingsport – including some unique options for nightlife. Upcoming bar ‘The Sports Mill’ will feature sports simulators. Meanwhile, eclectic live music venue ‘WitZend’ is open for business and offers entertainment, cold beers, and much more.

The Sports Mill

On East Market Street, father and son Jody and Hunter Millsap are transforming a warehouse into The Sports Mill. The project is currently under construction, but in the coming weeks they’ll finish building their new bar, which will feature two sports simulators.

“There’s 20-plus sports, ranging from baseball, golf, soccer, basketball, football, shooting, cornhole, dodgeball, all kinds of different things,” said Hunter.

A preview image from The Sports Mill’s Instagram

They’ll have beer, seltzers, food, outdoor patio space, plenty of TV’s, and a little bit of downtown Kingsport nostalgia – the old slushie machine from the Wallace News Stand.

“They used to serve the Mountain Dew slushies. So we purchased that and we’ll have that in here as well,” said Hunter.

The Millsaps aimed to stay as local as possible with their construction, hiring local workers and purchasing wood, granite, flooring, and more from local suppliers.

“If we can help keep people working, then we’re doing our part,” said Jody.

They’re aiming to open The Sports Mill in mid-November. The business will be a place for people of all ages.

“There’s not really anything like it around it the area. So we hope to see a bunch of people out here,” said Hunter.

WitZend

Down Market Street, another new business is making a splash. Owner Kim Broadwater and manager Devin Hooven describe WitZend as ‘beautiful randomness.’

WitZend

Broadwater previously owned a boutique in the space WitZend currently occupies, but had even bigger plans.

“We wanted to become a lounge, a tea bar, plant bar, boutique as well, live music venue,” said Hooven.

“Everything that we love, in one,” added Broadwater.

The loose leaf tea bar will be coming soon, but in the back of the space, another bar is already in place and serving beers. Food like grilled cheese and pizza is available at night. Pieces by local artists are on display and for sale.

Different nights at WitZend can mean open mics, live music, hula hooping, and more. Broadwater and Hooven see is as a creative, welcoming space for people of all ages and backgrounds.

“You can come here and meet somebody random, and become best friends with them 10 minutes later,” said Hooven.

“People just wanted a little bit of normal I think,” Broadwater said.

Kim Broadwater and Devin Hooven

Free masks and hand sanitizer are available for anyone who comes in. The pandemic hasn’t stopped the business from opening, and their amount of visitors is growing.

“We just had to. We were scared. I mean, we did everything we were supposed to do, and we still do, or we try our best,” said Broadwater.

Downtown Kingsport Association Executive Director Robin Cleary said they’ve been fortunate to not see too many businesses closing during COVID-19. She’s excited for new ones like The Sports Mill and WitZend that add variety.

“When you go through periods like this that are extremely challenging, that’s when you tend to see your entrepreneurs and folks who have always had that dream of something they’ve wanted to do,” said Cleary.