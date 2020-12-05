Downtown Jonesborough displaying collection of gingerbread houses

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) Tennessee’s oldest town now features a new holiday contest and display.

Gingerbread houses, replicas of historic buildings and more are now on display throughout Downtown Jonesborough’s storefront windows.

The contest features several categories, including children, adult, family and professional.

First place winners in the child and adult categories will take home a one hundred dollar cash prize, the professional winner will win 500 dollars.

The displays will be up for viewing through December 20th, winners will be announced the 21st.