Kingsport, Tn — On the Appalachian league diamond tonight the River Riders were in the “model city” to face the Axmen who were in control with a 7-2 lead in the 4th… They would add more when Carson Queck doubles (3) on a line drive to left field….. Mike Mancini scores and it was 8-2

Same inning Shea McGahan grounds out to second baseman Trey Fenderson who goes to first….. That would allow Corbin Shaw to score . It was 9-2. Now 2 outs when Ryan McCarthy singles on a ground ball off the 1-2 count to third base. Queck would come home and score, it was 10-2. Axmen hang on to win 11-9

###

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn- Early and ahead was the name of the game for Johnson City, earning a series split, 7-1, over Greeneville.

After falling behind in the first in each of the last three games, Wednesday would be different for the Doughboys. The first four to come to the plate would all reach base, taking advantage of a few Greeneville errors, shooting to a quick 4-0 lead.

Pitching wouldn’t take any time to settle in for Johnson City, as starter Conner Foley retired the first eight hitters to come to the plate.

The win, 7-1, over Greeneville is the 11th win in the last 12 games for the Doughboys, also preventing the Doughboys from their first losing streak of the season.

The Doughboys now sit at 14-4, with a four-game lead in the Appalachian League West, with a road trip to the East’s top two teams starting tomorrow night in Danville.