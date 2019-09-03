Dorian making its way towards US coast after ravaging Bahamas for over 24 hours

(CNN) – After days of fluctuating forecasts, new projections, and dire warnings from officials, Dorian is slowly creeping its way toward the U.S. mainland.

“Even if it stays off the coast, of 4 to 7 feet of storm surge. I mean, that is deadly,” said Florida Senator Rick Scott.

Dorian has shown its potential for massive destruction, pounding the Bahamas for more than 24 hours — leaving buildings in ruin, residents without homes and some families without loved ones

The storm is expected to brush along Florida’s east coast before heading north, bringing the potential for significant damage and life-threatening storm surge to Georgia and the Carolinas.

“Because this storm is anticipated to pick up the speed, time is running out to get ready,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

For now, residents in Florida have done all they can do to prepare. Some have evacuated, and others are hunkering down and waiting it out.

“A lot of people left Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Fort Pierce, Florida Mayor Linda Hudson said. “So the ones that are sheltering in place, they know the risk. We’re all in this together.”