Dominion Energy restores power to 92% of SC, NC, VA customers after Dorian

Utility poles were shipped after Hurricane Dorian moved through the area yesterday along a causeway in Nags Head, NC., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Almost all of Dominion Energy’s customers that were affected by Hurricane Dorian have had their power returned.

According to a release from Dominion Energy, power has been restored to more than 410,000 customers in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

The company says crews are working around the clock to restore power to the remaining 35,700 customers.

They expect nearly all of their customers in those three states to have power by Sunday night.

“Our crews continue to work around the clock in very hazardous conditions in order to safely and reliably restore power to our customers so that their lives can return to normal as quickly as possible,” said Keller Kissam, president of Electric Operations for Dominion Energy South Carolina.

North Carolina and Virginia customers can report outages here.

South Carolina customers can report outages here.