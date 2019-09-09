Dominion Energy donates $250k to American Red Cross for hurricane relief in SC, NC, VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – After Hurricane Dorian dealt devastating damage to several states along the East coast, Dominion Energy has decided to donate to help in disaster relief.

According to a release from Dominion Energy, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross to help in relief and recovery efforts in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

The release says the funds will support the purchase of food, supplies and shelter.

Dominion Energy also matches personal donations made by eligible employees and retirees to qualified nonprofits dollar-for-dollar.

There is a minimum of $50 that must be donated for Dominion to match it.