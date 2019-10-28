Dollywood to have exclusive screenings of Dolly Parton 8-movie Netflix series

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – You can catch special screenings of Dolly Parton’s new eight-movie series coming out soon on Netflix.

The series is called “Heartstrings.”

Each movie is based on one of her songs like, “Jolene” and “Two Doors Down.” It’s expected to be released next month.

But on Wednesday, Dollywood’s actually giving you a chance to see the series a little early.

The park will be airing all eight films at Dollywood’s Showstreet Palace Theater.

When you purchase admission, you’ll get a free wristband to the film festival while they last.

They’ll stop distributing those wristbands at noon that day.