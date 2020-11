FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton’s $1 million gift to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University helped researchers develop Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, announced this week. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

(WATE) — With the holidays just around the corner, you can spend time with your family inside with a movie from an East Tennessee icon.

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” is now available for streaming on Netflix.

According to a brief overview of the movie from Netflix, “Seasonal cheer comes to a screeching halt when a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown’s land. Can music, magic and memories change her mind?”

