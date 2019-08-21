Dolly Parton announces chance to meet her at Grand Ole Opry sold-out performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dolly Parton is hoping you’ll join her at the Grand Ole Opry!
Dolly is celebrating her 50th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and is hoping a lucky guest and their friend will be able to join her as a VIP in Nashville.
Parton announced the contest on Twitter yesterday.
To enter for a chance to win, go to omaze.com/dolly.
There, you’ll have the option to donate money to Omaze and MusiCares, which helps musicians in times of need. A minimum donation of $10 enters you into the contest.
Dolly Parton’s Grand Ole Opry performance takes place in October.