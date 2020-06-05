DOJ: Richlands man charged for lying about amputated hand related to explosives at Tazewell County home

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Richlands man is charged with lying to federal agents after investigators say he lied about how he was injured and whether or not he was in possession of explosives.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Cole Carini, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of lying to federal agents.

Court documents say Carini went to a health clinic in Richlands on Wednesday with the following injuries:

An amputated hand

Amputated fingers on the other hand

Shrapnel wounds to the throat and neck

The release told officers at the hospital that he had suffered the injuries during a lawnmower accident at his home.

A search was conducted at Carini’s home, during which investigators saw that his lawn was overgrown, and the lawnmower did not appear to have been used recently.

According to the release, investigators did find evidence of an explosion that was more consistent with the injuries that Carini had suffered.

Agents on the scene allegedly found “significant quantities of what is believed to be Triacetone Triperoxide, an explosive substance used in the creation of improvised explosive devices.”

During a second questioning, Carini again insisted that he had been injured when his lawnmower flipped over while mowing the grass.

The release says he also said he had no explosives in his home.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Virginia State Police, the Richlands Police Department and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office announced that the scene was deemed safe and anyone evacuated near Carini’s home could return.

Carini will make his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.