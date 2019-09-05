Dogs go for a swim in Haynesfield Pool

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haynesfield Pool has gone to the dogs.

This week is the Doggie Swim 2019, a five-day event where dogs are allowed to take a swim in the pool before it closes for the season.

2019 marks the event’s 10th year.

Doggie Swim will continue through Friday, September 6 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, September 7 from noon to 4 p.m.

Dogs must be current on their vaccinations and must wear a current rabies tag and owner identification tag. Unneutered male dogs, female dogs in heat, and puppies under six months of age are not allowed. Choke, prong (pinch), and spike collars are prohibited, but all dogs must wear a regular collar at all times. Each dog must be accompanied by a handler who is 16 years of age or older.

Admission is $3.00 per dog with a limit of two dogs per person.