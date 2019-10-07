Dog survives in Bahamas rubble for weeks after Hurricane Dorian

(CNN) – A dog trapped under debris was found alive one month after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.

He was buried alive for over three weeks under a pile of air conditioners and found by happenstance using infrared heat-seeking technology on a drone.

Big Dog Ranch’s search and rescue team located a dog in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas stranded after the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Lauree Simmons, president of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, says they’re naming the dog “Miracle” because it’s a miracle he is still alive.

Miracle arrived at big dog ranch rescue on Friday afternoon.

“Underneath an AC unit, he was trapped since the storm. And he is just totally emaciated. He’s been there since the storm because he is emaciated; nothing but a bag of bones. And still waggin’ his tail. I want everybody to know the crisis for the Bahamas is not over,” Simmons said.

This rescue mission is Big Dog’s 12th since Hurricane Dorian ravaged parts of the Bahamas in September.

This mission also included 1,200 pounds of food for people and animals.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue says they have now rescued and evacuated 138 dogs.

If you would like to help or adopt, go to bdrr.org for more information.