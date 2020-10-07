Dog shot in drive-by shooting, Richmond Animal Care and Control says

Dog shot in what appears to be a drive-by shooting in the 3400 block of Clydewood Avenue. (Photo: RACC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A dog was shot and injured Tuesday morning in a drive-by shooting, Richmond Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook.

The animal care center said the incident happened at 3:58 am. in the 3400 block of Clydewood Avenue. In a video posted by the RACC, the dog named Apollo appears to be shot at close range.

“Apollo was shot at close range with a shot gun, his body is riddled with bullets (birdshot) and his condition is guarded,” RACC wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning.

RACC said Apollo is under the care of doctors at the Virginia Veterinary Centers.

“We are optimistic, but only time will tell if the tiny bullets perforated his organs or intestines,” RACC wrote.

Intensive care for Apollo is costly and could increase if the dog were to need surgery. RACC is asking for donations to help out with his care.

If you know anything about this incident email Robert.leinberger@richmondgov.com or report it to Richmond Crime Stoppers.