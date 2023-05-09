Johnson County, Tn. (WJHL) Students at Doe Elementary in Johnson County got to leave the pencils and the books behind yesterday…

The school put on their annual career fair for students in Pre-k through 6th grade. Dozens of professionals representing different businesses spent the afternoon talking to students about what's it's like to work in a variety of different fields.

“It’s always fun to meet the kids. They are always super excited and they are always so happy to see the opportunities that they get and our county is so small it’s good to reach out to them and show them there are things to do,” Said Johnson County High School Cheerleader Jessie Mae Anderson.